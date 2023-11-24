Afghanistan Announces Permanent Closure of Embassy in India, Latest News

The Afghanistan Department shared a statement that gone viral and created a huge controversy. The recent viral news is coming that Afaghaistan permanently closed its embassy in India. Afghanistan shares permanent shutdown of embassy in Delhi. This is a big statement announced by the Afghanistan government. Currently, this news is at the top of the social media headlines and becoming the part of discussion. The diplomates from the Afghan Republic in India are permanently closed by the Afghan government. This news also became part of the news channel headlines. There are many questions that have been raised regarding this news. Let’s delve into this in detail.

According to the sources, Afghanistan announced the permanent closing of its embassy in India. There will be no diplomats allowed from the Afghan Republic in India. The Afghanistan government took the decision after constant pressure from both the Indian government and the Taliban to relinquish control. The Afghanistan embassy is permanently closing in New Delhi. The statement was announced by the Afghanistan government on Friday. The Afghanistan embassy requests the Indian government to give permission for the flag of the erstwhile Afghan nation to be hoisted on the premises. Read more in the next section.

Afghanistan Announces Permanent Closure of Embassy

The Afghan embassy has issued an official statement regarding the closure of its diplomatic mission in New Delhi. The statement mentions that the embassy has been facing persistent challenges from the Indian government, which have led to the decision to close the mission. The embassy had earlier ceased its operations on September 30, in the hopes that the Indian government’s stance would change and allow the mission to operate smoothly. However, since there has been no improvement, the closure of the mission will be effective from November 23, 2023.” This statement is spreading very fast and everyone is giving their opinion on it. Scroll down the page.

The details are confirmed by the Press Trust of India through a social media post. The Afghan embassy has stated that despite facing limitations in resources and power, it has worked tirelessly to improve the situation for the Afghan community in India. The embassy noted in a statement that over the past two years and three months, there has been a significant decline in the number of Afghan refugees, students, and traders in India. The embassy attributes this decline to the absence of a legitimate government in Kabul. The statement highlights that the number of Afghans in India has almost halved since August 2021, with very few new visas being issued during this period. Keep following Dekh News for more viral news.