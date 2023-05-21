Agent OTT Release Date: When is Agent Movie Coming out on OTT Platform?

There is a piece of news shared that Agent is going to release on OTT platforms. Yes, you heard right Agent film is set to release on OTT and this news is gathering so much attention on the internet and social media pages. It is a 2023 Indian Telugu-language spy action thriller film and this film is full of actions and unexpected theories. It is coming out that this film is going to release on online streaming platforms and after this announcement, many people are hitting the search engine to know more about the release of this film. Let’s know more about this film and the launch of this film on the OTT platform.

Agent OTT Release Date

Movie Name Agent OTT Platform SonyLiv OTT Release Date 26 May 2023 Theatrical Release Date 28 April 2023 Director Surender Reddy

This film is also getting popularity as the OTT release date of Akhil Akkineni and attracts the interest of many people. Let’s know more about this film, this film is directed and screenplay by Surender Reddy. The release of this film was announced in September 2020 and this film was released on 28 April 2023 in theatres. This film didn’t get a good response at the box office and now going to release on an online streaming platform. This film was made with a budget of Rs. 65 crore but gained only Rs. 13 crore from box office collections. Scroll down and continue your reading to know more about the release date and where to watch this film.

As per the exclusive sources and information, this film is set to make a debut on 19 May 2023 on SonyLIV but it is also shared that the release date of the movie has been postponed. It is said that the release of this film is delayed by another week because there isn’t even a gap of at least 20 days between the theatrical release and the OTT release. There is a user on Instagram who shared a poster of this film and had the text “Coming soon” but didn’t mention the date of this film. Swipe up this article and continue reading.

It is believed that this film will stream on 26 May 2023 and it will be accessible via SonyLiv. And this film is set to release on 19 May 2023, this news is running in the trends of the internet and many social media users are sharing thier reactions towards this release announcement. There are also various rumors flowing on the Internet but currently, not much information has been confirmed about the release of this film. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.