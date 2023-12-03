Agoura Hills Accident: 1 Dead, Car Split in Pieces After Grisly Crash on 101 Freeway

Good day, Today a news has come stating that a fatal collision on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills resulted in one fatality and the car being severely fragmented. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. A fatal collision occurred on the 101 Freeway in Agoura Hills during the early Saturday afternoon, resulting in one person losing their life. The collision occurred shortly after 3 p.m., causing the involved vehicle, a Ford Mustang, to break into multiple pieces on the westbound side of the freeway, just south of the Chesebro Road off-ramp, as reported by the California Highway Patrol. Eye witnesses reported that bystanders tried to assist by throwing dirt on the flames that ignited after the car collided with a pole on the roadside.

The driver was declared deceased at the scene. Authorities are probing whether street racing played a role in the incident. A SigAlert was declared around 3:30 p.m. and lasted for approximately four hours while the investigation unfolded. As SkyCal hovered above, a lengthy queue of vehicles extended for miles from the crash site.



