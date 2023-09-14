Agra Trader Found Dead With Throat Slit Inside Car, Caught on Camera

A man lifeless body horrifically found in car with his throat slip cut. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic news has come from Uttar Pradesh stating that a man was found tragically dead inside his car with his throat slip cut. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. On Tuesday, a parked car in Uttar Pradesh became the scene of a grim discovery as a businessman was found lifeless with his throat cut. According to his family, he had been grappling with depression brought on by an extended illness.

A tragic incident unfolded on the Kanpur Highway in Uttar Pradesh when a 40-year-old businessman, identified as Manu Agarwal, was discovered lifeless inside a parked car. Manu Agarwal, a Galla trader known for manufacturing, importing, and retailing a diverse range of products, was the victim. Around 8.30 pm on Tuesday, patrolling police officers noticed a Creta car stationed on the highway’s service road.

Agra Trader Found Dead With Throat Slit

The car’s engine was running, blaring music could be heard, and the car lights and AC were switched on. Upon closer inspection, authorities found a lifeless body in the driver’s seat, with its throat brutally slit. Additionally, a blood-stained knife was found in the man’s hand, as reported by a senior police official. Manu Agarwal, a resident of Agra, operated a shop in Motiganj. He had been married for 14 years and was a father to three children. On a typical Tuesday, he departed from his residence at 10 am to head to his shop. However, that evening, he left the shop at 6 pm but failed to return home as usual. Later in the evening, his lifeless body was discovered within the car.



Family members of Manu informed the authorities that he had been grappling with depression stemming from a long-term illness. Initially, the police suspected it to be a potential suicide case, but the absence of a suicide note prompted them to explore the possibility of foul play, considering the potential of murder. Forensic experts and a canine unit examined the car. As of now, the police are awaiting a formal complaint from the businessman’s family.