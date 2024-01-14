CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Agriculture Expert Collapses During Live TV Broadcast, Video Goes Viral

43 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Once again we are here to share with you a heart-wrenching incident. Recent news has revealed that an agriculture expert fell during a live TV broadcast in Kerala. Yes, you heard it right. This news created an uproar on the internet as soon as it came out. This news has attracted people’s attention and has also forced people to know when this incident happened. What have been the consequences of this incident? Have the police released any information on this matter and many other questions? We have collected for you every clear information related to this news. To read this news, you should stay with us till the article.

As we told you at the beginning of the article the agricultural expert fell during the TV broadcast. However, this news is making headlines on the internet and forcing people to know about this incident. According to the information, it has been learned that the agricultural expert fell during the live broadcast of Doordarshan in Kerala on Friday. Police were immediately called to investigate this matter. Police sealed the scene as they continued their investigation to solve this accident. This accident was very terrible because suddenly the live TV broadcast incident happened.

After investigating the incident, the police shared some shocking statements and said that the incident took a tragic turn when 59-year-old agricultural expert Ani S Das died after becoming a victim of this incident. The police are continuing their investigation on this matter and have considered it necessary to find out why this incident happened. On the other hand, the death of the victim has caused a deep shock to his family. After the death of agriculture expert, Ani S Das, her community has also been seen mourning his death.

Everyone’s mind is stuck on the question of how this incident might have happened. The police have made every possible effort to solve the case. Now coming to Ani S Das’s funeral arrangements, as far as his funeral arrangements are concerned, his family has not yet shared any information about it because it took some time for his family to recover from his death. After his family will share information about his funeral arrangements. Whatever information we had related to this news, we have shared it with you in this article. We will keep sharing more such news with you but for that, you will have to stay with us.

