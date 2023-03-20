AGS vs BRGT Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match Agua Santa vs Pink Bull Bragantino

Here all the lovers of football matches, here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very famous and amazing Brazilian Paulista league is all set for the upcoming football match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Agua Santa vs Pink Bull Bragantino. Both teams are very popular for their amazing gameplay. If we talk about the players of both teams then all are very superb and wonderful. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the AGS vs BRGT match and we will share it with you in this article.

Brazilian Paulista is one of the best leagues and this league is all set to entertain its fans with its two powerful teams. Now both teams are also ready to face each other in the match and this match will be very awesome and enjoyable. The Brazilian Paulista match between Agua Santa vs Pink Bull Bragantino will be played at Estádio Urbano Caldeira. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now buffs are very keen to know about the match details including team, time, date, venue, day, and other details of the match.

Match Details

League:Brazilian Paulista

Team: Agua Santa (AGS) vs Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT)

Date: 21st March 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT)

Venue: Estádio Urbano Caldeira

Agua Santa (AGS) Possible Playing 11: 1.Gabriel Mesquita, 2. Joilson Demetrio, 3. Vinicius Ignacio, 4. Gabriel Inocencio, 5. Reginaldo Lopes, 6. Patrick Brey, 7. Luan Dias, 8. Igor Henrique, 9. Bruno Mezenga, 10. Ronald Rodrigues, 11. Geremias Ribeiro Junior Todinho

Pink Bull Bragantino (BRGT) Possible Playing 11:1.Maycon Cleiton, 2. Natan Souza, 3. Jose Hurtado, 4. Luan Patrick, 5. Jadsom Meemyas, 6. Matheus Fernandes, 7. Gustavo Ribeiro Neves, 8. Marcos Vinicios, 9. Raul Goncalves, 10. Alerrandro Barra, 11. Artur Guimaraes

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and outstanding and all the players are also ready to give their best in the match. This match is going to be played between Agua Santa vs Pink Bull Bragantino on 21st March 2023 from 05:30 AM (IST) – 12:00 AM (GMT) at Estádio Urbano Caldeira. The AGS team won 5 matches, lost 0 matches and draw 0 matches and on the other hand, the BRGT team won 3 matches and lost 1 match and draw 1 match. As per the scoreboard, the AGS team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.