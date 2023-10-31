AHL vs ABH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ahli Saudi vs Abha Saudi Kings Cup League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the Saudi Kings Cup League. This match is fixed to be played between two teams one is Al-Ahli Shabab (AHL) and another team is Abha (ABH). Both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are waiting for it. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 11:30 pm on Tuesday 31 October 2023 and this match is going to take place at Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium. Many are expressing thier excited reactions and showing their curiosity to get more details. Let’s continue your reading.

Both of the teams have played well in thier last previous matches and won the hearts of the audience. This tournament began recently, so the exact details of this league’s points table are not available. If we talk about the points table then it is not available and there is no information coming out about the previous performances of both teams. Both teams carry strong and active players in thier teams who will give thier best until the end of this match. It is also said that both teams are going to play their first head-to-head match of this tournament and it will be a bang match of this tournament.

AHL vs ABH (Al-Ahli Saudi vs Abha) Match Details

Match: Al-Ahli Saudi vs Abha (AHL vs ABH)

Tournament: Saudi Kings Cup League

Date: Tuesday, 31st October 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah Al Faisal Stadium

AHL vs ABH (Al-Ahli Saudi vs Abha) Starting 11

Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL) Possible Starting 11 1.Edouard Mendy, 2. Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, 3. Ali Majrashi, 4. Roger Ibanez, 5. Abdullah Al-Amar, 6. Mohammed Al-Majhad, 7. Allan Saint-Maximin, 8. Franck Kessie, 9. Gabriel Veiga, 10. Riyad Mahrez, 11. Roberto Firmino

Abha (ABH) Possible Starting 11 1.Ciprian Tatarusanu, 2. Ahmad Al-Hbeab, 3. Mohammad Naji, 4. Saleh Al-Qumayzi, 5. Fabian Noguera, 6. Saad Beguir, 7. Uros Matic, 8. Grzegorz Krychowiak, 9. Zakaria Al-Sudani, 10. Francois Kamano, 11. Karl Toko Ekambi

There is no chance of rain and the weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and no one among the players has any injury. It is hard to predict the chances team winning because the previous scores of both teams are not available. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on Fancode.