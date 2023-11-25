AHL vs SHB Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shabab Saudi Arabian League

We have a piece of exciting news for sports lovers, especially for the football lovers. The Saudi Arabian League 2023 is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL) and the opponent team Al-Shabab (SHB). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the game against each other. This match will be played at Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium and it will begin at 11:30 pm on Saturday 25 November 2023. So many are coming into the fan list of both teams and they are waiting for this match. Let’s continue your reading to know more about this match.

As per the points table, both teams have played a total of 13 games in this league and now going to play their first face-to-face football match. Al-Ahli Saudi has faced eight wins, two draws, or three losses in the last matches and the team is ranked at the 3rd place position on the points table. On the other hand, Al-Shabab has faced four wins, three draws, or six losses in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 11th place on the points table. Both teams played well in the previous matches in this league and gained a lot of love from the fans and viewers.

AHL vs SHB (Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shabab) Match Details

Match: Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shabab (AHL vs SHB)

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League

Date: Saturday, 25th November 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Prince Abdullah al-Faisal Stadium

AHL vs SHB (Al-Ahli Saudi vs Al-Shabab) Starting 11

Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL) Possible Starting 11 1.Edouard Mendy, 2. Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, 3. Roger Ibanez, 4. Mohammed Bassam Alhurayji, 5. Abdullah Al-Amar, 6. Mohammed Al-Majhad, 7. Allan Saint-Maximin, 8. Franck Kessie, 9. Gabriel Veiga, 10. Riyad Mahrez, 11. Firas Al-Brikan