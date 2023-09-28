Ahmedabad: Spa Owner Brutally Assaults Northeastern Woman, Caught on Camera

Caught on CCTV: Ahmedabad spa manager assaults woman, drags her by hair. In Ahmedabad, Gujarat, the proprietor of a spa is facing allegations of physically assaulting a woman and forcibly pulling her by her hair within the spa premises. The CCTV footage capturing this incident has gained widespread attention on social media, leading to the filing of a legal case against the spa owner. On September 25, in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, a horrifying incident unfolded as a 24-year-old woman was subjected to a brutal assault, severe thrashing, and was forcibly dragged by her hair outside a spa. The distressing episode was captured on video and subsequently gained significant attention on social media.



An official inquiry into the matter was initiated on September 27, resulting in the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) against Mohsin, the owner of Galaxy Spa, who was observed assaulting his business partner within the spa’s premises. The individual accused in this case is currently evading authorities. The video, which has been extensively circulated on the internet, depicted Mohsin repeatedly subjecting the woman to assault, including the tearing of her clothing, during the relentless and disturbing four-minute assault, provoking outrage among the public.

Spa Owner Brutally Assaults Northeastern Woman

The woman did not report the incident to the authorities until two days had passed. With the assistance of a social worker, the Bodakdev police made contact with the woman and offered her counseling support. During their investigation, it came to light that the woman was, in fact, a business partner of Mohsin at the spa.



According to the police, a disagreement between the two had escalated into violence, leading to the accused physically assaulting her and forcibly dragging her by her hair. During the ongoing Parliament session, data presented by the Union government indicates a notable rise in cybercrimes targeting women within the state. In 2019, there were 226 reported cases of cybercrimes against women in the state, which increased to 277 in 2020 and further escalated to 349 in 2021. In comparison to the year 2020, there was a notable 25% increase in cybercrimes against women in Gujarat.



Despite the arrest of 269, 245, and 322 individuals by law enforcement agencies in Gujarat for cybercrimes against women in the years 2019, 2020, and 2021 respectively, only one case has resulted in a conviction during these three years.