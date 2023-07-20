Ahmedabad’s ISKCON Flyover: Nine Dead, Including Two Cops, in Multiple Car Crash

Today we are going to share a car crash news that is coming from Ahmedabad’s ISKCON flyover. At least nine people, including two police officers, were killed and 13 injured after an accident involving three vehicles occurred at the ISKCON flyover on Sarkhej Gandhinagar highway, the news agency reported. The multiple crash happened at around 1:15 am on Thursday, Gujarat police said. Recently the news is going viral over the internet. And with that entire world get to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. Here in this article, we will talk about the new recent viral news. As per readers like to know more about viral news. Keep following the article to know more about the viral news.

The hit and run involved a Jaguar, the police added. The driver of the car, identified as Satya Patel, also suffered injuries. The flyover near ISKCON temple has been temporarily shut following the incident.



