Ahmo Hight Cause of Death? Ex-Ms. Fitness USA Ahmo Hight Passed Away at 50

We are going to share this news with our great grief that Ahmo Hight is no more and his death news is rapidly running on the top of the internet sites. She was an American fitness model, actress, and swimsuit model. Recently, it was shared that she passed away at 50 and her death news broke the heart of her family members. Her sudden death attracted the attention of many who are now expressing their sadness for her loss. Let us continue this article and learn what happened to her, the cause of her death, and more about herself.

As per the sources, she was a former Ms Fitness winner in the USA and now her death news making everyone sad. She died due to a fall and this incident happened when she slipped and her head was hit. She slipped while leaving a marketplace and this incident happened on 29 August 2023 at a marketplace of Chicago, Illinois. She was 50 years old at the time of her death and her death is creating a great buzz on the internet and social media pages. There is An investigation was also begun after her falling incident. Swipe up this article and continue your reading to know more.

Ahmo Hight Cause of Death?

It is also shared that she did not seek immediate medical attention despite her injury. Police stated that this incident happened on Tuesday 29 August 2023 at about 09:00 am. Her death left a remarkable legacy of fitness behind her death and a diverse career that encompassed a range of entertainment genres. Her death news was publicly announced and confirmed by Pro bodybuilder Chris Cormier who is also her husband. She was a beloved wife and a kind mother. Lots of people are expressing thier sadness for her loss by commenting on social media pages.

Her complete name was Ahmo Kathleen Hight and became a American personality. She was also known as Amy Hite and many follow her to get body shape like her. She was born in 1972/1973 in Chicago, Illinois, United States. She gained so much attention and popularity after winning the Ms. Fitness USA (Western States Division) tournament and Ms. Fit Body Bay Area in 1994. Social media is flooded with tributes for her demise and lots of popular personalities also shared thier condolences. Currently, there is no information has been shared about her funeral and final rites arrangements. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to read more articles on the latest news topics.