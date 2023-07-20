AI vs NUB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Audax ltaliano vs Ñublense Copa Sudamericana

Hello friends, here we are going to share the exciting and big news with you that a very famous and favorite Copa Sudamericana league is coming back with its two powerful teams. It is an upcoming football match and this match is going to be played between Audax Italiano vs Ñublense. Now all the fans are very excited about this match as they know that it will be more enjoyable and amazing. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the AI vs NUB match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the players are very talented and amazing and they are ready to give their best moves to the players. Players don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. If anyone wants to see the match then you can book the tickets from the websites. The Copa Sudamericana match between Audax Italiano vs Ñublense will be played at Estadio Municipal de Concepción. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, time, lineup, venue, and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details of the match.

Match Details

Team: Audax ltaliano (AI) vs Ñublense (NUB)

League: Copa Sudamericana

Date: 21st July 2023

Day: Friday

Time: 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Municipal de Concepción

Audax ltaliano (AI) Possible Possible Playing 11:1.Tomas Ahumada, 2. Roberto Cereceda, 3. Osvaldo Bosso, 4. Bastian Tapia, 5. Diego Monreal, 6. Fernando Juarez, 7. Marcelo Diaz, 8. Gonzalo Rios, 9. Matias Sepulveda, 10. Gonzalo Sosa, 11. Gabriel Hachen

Ñublense (NUB) Possible Possible Playing 11:1.Nicola Perez, 2. Bernardo Cerezo, 3. Rafael Caroca, 4. Jovany Campusano, 5. Nicolas Zalazar, 6. Raimundo Rebolledo, 7. Juan Leiva, 8. Lorenzo Reyes, 9. Manuel Rivera, 10. Ismael Sosa, 11. Andres Vilches

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and all the players are very talented. They are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Audax Italiano vs Ñublense on 21st July 2023 from 03:30 AM (IST) – 10:00 PM (GMT) at Estadio Municipal de Concepción. If we talk about the recent match result Ñublense looks in good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match.