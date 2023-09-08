Air Canada Flight Crew Kicked Off Passengers For Refusing To Seat On Vomit-Covered Seats

A new incident unfolded in recent news two passengers were forfully removed from the plane. As per the sources, Air Canada kicks off passengers for refusing to sit in vomit. Recently the news has gone viral over the internet. And with that entire world gets to know about the Viral news. Everyone is looking for the news over the internet. The moment the news is uploaded over the internet it’s gone viral. Everyone is searching for viral news. This news is circulating all around the internet and created a huge controversy among the people. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, Canada Airlines kicks off passengers for refusing to sit in vomit. This recent news has made headlines and becoming a hot topic on the internet. The passengers were traveling from Seattle to Montreal. Two passengers were removed from the Air Canada plane. They refused to sit in seats soiled with vomit. This news has gained huge attention from the viewers and spread like waves all around the internet. This incident happened on August 26, 2023. This news reminds us about the difficulties which are faced by the passengers during the traveling. Now, the question is raised Who is responsible for this?

Air Canada Flight Crew Kicked Off Passengers

Further, after this incident, there are many questions that have been raised against Air Canada. This news is first shared by the passenger who faced this challenge. As per the sources, the passenger’s name is Susa Benson she shared her difficulties during the Air Canada travel. The woman shared it on her Facebook account which went viral a just few hours after uploading. This information doesn’t take too time to go viral. She writes that the airline treated me unfairly. She writes about the problem in detail. The argument was started when a foul smell rented in the cabin.

The woman further writes "She don't know about actual matter and she didn't know at what was an initial problem". Someone had vomited in her seat. It was not thoroughly cleaned at the time of take-off. Her seat and seatbelt were totally wet, and there was vomit on her seat. The staff sprayed perfume to reduce the smell of the vomit. The airline staff said that she could not sit in this area. The woman Benson also shared her flight ticket on the social media page. After, this Air Canada responded and apologized for their misbehave.