Subramanian Swamy threatens to Move court on Air India Sale :- Senior BJP Leader Subramanian Swamy, on January 27, has recently joined the Opposition bandwagon in criticizing the step of government to sell 100 per cent stake of the national carrier Air India. Congress on the other hand has said Modi government has no money and therefore it is selling all assets.

Subramanian Swamy threatens to Move court on Air India Sale

Subramanian Swamy also called the planned privatisation of Air India ;anti-national’ as well as threatened court proceedings against the government.

Subramanian Swamy in a recent tweet stated that he is going ti be forced to move the court. In addition to that he has also called the decision “anti-national”.

“Air India disinvestment process restarts today. THIS DEAL IS WHOLLY ANTI NATIONAL and I WILL FORCED TO GO TO COURT. WE CANNOT SELL OUR FAMILY SILVER (sic),” said Swamy.

“We cannot sell our family silver,” Swamy said further on Twitter.

In the meantime, Congress leader Kapil Sibal also hit out at the government in a press conference where he stated, “When governments don’t have money this is what they do. Govt of India has no money, growth is less than 5% and millions of rupees outstanding under MNREGA. This is what they will do, sell all the valuable assets we have.”

On Monday, the government declared the sale of 100 per cent stake in debt-laden Air India as it issued the initial bid document for the planned disinvestment with the closing date for submitting expression of interest that is set as March 17.

On the other hand, Air India would also sell 100 per cent stake in low-cost airline Air India Express as part of the strategic disinvestment, along with that 50 per cent shareholding in joint venture AISATS, as per bid document that has been issued on Monday.

At the same time, the Management control of the airline would also be transferred to some of the successful bidder. The deadline for submitting the expression of interest (EoI) is being set by the government for March 17.

The future privatisation of Air India is likely to help the government in order to meet its disinvestment target of Rs 1.05 lakh crore for the present fiscal.