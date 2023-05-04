Airbnb Hidden Cameras: Women Found Hidden Camera In Bathroom Of B.C

Here we are sharing a piece of big and shocking news with you a group of ladies has been warning others to check their rental houses after they said they discover a secret camera in the bathroom of their Airbad. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Currently, this news is gaining huge attention from the people. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now they must be very curious to know about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Based on the report, Jamie Gladman is a citizen of Vancouver who booked a place on the Sunshine Coast in March for celebrating her 30th birthday. She needed a place that could accommodate a large group. The house in Sechelt could accommodate a group of 13 and two dogs and they booked it for two nights. On the second night, Kennedy Calwell, who created a Tik Tik video of the incident stated they discovered a hidden camera in the bathroom, facing the shower. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Airbnb Hidden Cameras

Repordtly, Calwell said that one of her friends, Becca, had just seen a video, I think, the day before, kind of talking about hidden cameras and how small they are and how can be discovered anywhere, like in a showerhead. Gladman stated the host had been not replying to their messages in a timely manner. There was random artwork on the walls in strange places and big pieces of art nailed to the wall in some of the bedrooms. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Gladman stated she reported it to local police a few days later. Sunshine Coast RCMP informed the sources that the investigation of the incident is ongoing. But currently, there is not much information. Gladman stated that a few weeks later an officer informed her the home was explored and cameras were discovered, which were then sent for analysis.