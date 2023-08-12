AJA vs HRA Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles Dutch League

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece big and exciting for those who love to watch football matches. This match is going to be played between Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played with two powerful teams as the Dutch League is all set for this match. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now all the fans have been searching about the match as they are curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the AJA vs HRA match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Dutch League match between Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles will be played at Johan Cruijff ArenA. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain.

Match Details

Team: Ajax Amsterdam (AJA) vs Heracles (HRA)

League: Dutch League

Date:12th August 2023

Day: Saturday

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Johan Cruijff ArenA

Ajax Amsterdam (AJA) Possible Playing 11:1.Jay Gorter, 2. Devyne Rensch, 3. Anass Salah-Eddine, 4. Jakov Medic, 5. Jorrel Hato, 6. Davy Klaassen, 7. Steven Bergwijn, 8. Benjamin Tahirovic, 9. Branco van-den-Boomen, 10. Mohammed Kudus, 11. Brian Brobbey

Heracles (HRA) Possible Playing 11:1.Robin Jalving, 2. Jetro Willems, 3. Sava-Arangel Cestic, 4. Chiel Keizer, 5. Stijn Bultman, 6. Abdenego Nankishi, 7. Emil Hansson, 8. Sem Scheperman, 9. Marko Vejinovic, 10. Jizz Hornkamp, 11. Nikolai Laursen

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing and talented players and now they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. This match is going to be played between Ajax Amsterdam vs Heracles on 12th August 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Johan Cruijff ArenA. If we talk about the recent match result then the AJA team won 24 matches and on the other hand HRA team won 3 matches. The AJA has more chances to win the match. Let’s see which team will win the show. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.