Ajit Ninan Death Reason? Political Cartoonist Ajit Ninan Passed Away at 68, Obituary

We are sharing a piece of the sad news that Ajit Ninan who was the Indian political cartoonist is no more. Yes, it is true the political Cartoonist Ajit Ninan is no more. His sudden passing left the whole community in shock. In this article, we are going to talk about Ajit Nina. There are many questions that have been raised after the passing of Ajit Ninan. He made a significant place in the art world. His fans want to know what was his cause of death. How he died? Was he ill? This article, helps you learn all these questions answer.

According to the sources, the breaking news is coming that a very well-known person named Ajit Ninan is no more. Born in 1955 and passed away on September 8, 2023. He was mostly known for his excellent art and also for drawing the Centrestage series of cartoons in India Today magazine and Ninan’s World in the Times of India. He was living in New Delhi. Further, the artist was 68 years old at the time of his passing. His name was famous all over the world because of his artistry. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Ajit Ninan Death Reason?

Moreover, one of the most famous art was Detective Moochawala and his dog Pooch which was made in the 1980s in Target. His one of the art Funny World was published in Targert magazine. Let’s take a look at his works. There are a few arts of Ajit Ninan’s Just Like That, Like That Only, Centrestage, Poli Tricks, a series of cartoons during the 2009 Indian general elections, Toons: a single panel cartoon strip, and Ninan’s World. These are all his popular works. But, recently his passing left the whole community in grief. The passing of such a talented artist is too hurtful and sad.

Now, the questions that have been raised that what was his cause of death let us inform you that at this time his cause of death is unknown. There are no social media sites that claim his cause of death. His family is going through a difficult time. His artistry and legacy will never go unnoticed. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.” The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship. May his soul rest in peace. Keep following this page for more viral news.