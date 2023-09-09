Ajit Ninan Death Reason? Renowned Cartoonist Ajit Ninan Passed Away in Mysuru

The late cartoonist Ajit Ninan was one of the finest of his generation. He was not only a cartoonist but also a preservationist of time. Looking back at his works from the past four decades, it is easy to recall different eras of our personal histories. He provided us with delightful visual references that brought us close to how we were feeling at different points in our lives. Consequently, it is not an exaggeration to consider Ninan a visual history of emotions, both for the individual and the nation. He passed away on Friday at the age of 68. Let’s continue to read the whole article carefully for not to miss a single piece of information related to him.

His insights into society and politics were as sharp as they were light. His observations were understated and laced with lightheartedness. This enabled him to leave a lasting impression on the reader, images that would remain in his mind forever. He created characters that will remain in our collective memory forever, and later on, become the source of characters we create ourselves. Some of his most famous characters are detective Moochwala and his dog Pooch, which was featured in the 1980s in the youth magazine Target. Bus conductor, parking attendant, second-hand electronic shopkeeper, receptionist at Shastri Bhawan, nervous dentist, medical representative, roadside seller virility potions, wholesale trader, RWA head, chairman of army wives welfare association, Ninan created the world.

If imagination is a muscle, then kids need to build it just as much as they need to build physical strength and mental flexibility. As we get older, it's imagination that helps us cope with disappointments, depression, and a lack of hope. It helps us face our fears, talk, understand, and control our anger. It helps us to heal ourselves and re-energize our lives. Ninan knew how powerful imagination could be. He had a limitless supply of imagination, which he used to inspire his readers and encourage them to create their own.

We hope one day Ninan's papers and notebooks will be made available to the public. We've seen most of his completed work. I'd like to see how he worked; and the steps he had to take to get to the final drawing. What mysterious forces could have compelled him to paint such an accurate picture of the human condition? I think we can take back some of our immediate past through his paintings, which will be of great importance to historians, young people, and those seeking a still space in this ever-changing world.