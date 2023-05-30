AJM vs DUB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Ajman Alubond vs Dubai Emirates D10

Hello friends, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a cricket match. A well-known and favorite Emirates D10 league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played between Ajman Alubond vs Dubai. As we all know that both teams are very famous as they always give their best for winning the match. Now fans are very keen to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the AJM vs DUB match and we will share it with you in this article.

Ajman Alubond is set to take on Dubai in Emirates D10 at Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman.

Match Details

Team: Ajman Alubond (AJM) vs Dubai (DUB)

League: Emirates D10

Date: 30th May 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Malek Cricket Ground 1, Ajman

Ajman Alubond (AJM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Sagar Kalyan, 2. Abdul Shakoor(WK), 3. Rahul Chopra(WK), 4. Ayman Ahamed, 5. Essam Muti Ur Rab, 6. Hashit Kaushik, 7. Adnan ul Mulk Nawab, 8. Mohammed Ajmal, 9. Ankur Sangwan, 10. Mohd-Usman Mani, 11. Sheraz Piya

Dubai (DUB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Taimoor Ali-I, 2. Jaiditya Malik, 3. Shahid Nawaz-I, 4. Mayank Rajesh Kumar, 5. Farooq Mohammad, 6. Nilansh Keswani, 7. Syed-Haider Shah(WK), 8. Aryan Lakra, 9. Rahul Bhatia, 10. Safeer Tariq(WK)(C), 11. Hriday Savnani

Match Prediction

The AJM team won 1 match and lost 4 matches and on the other hand, the DUB team won 1 match and lost 4 matches. But AJM has more chances to win the match against DUB.