Akanksha Dubey Death Reason? Bhojpuri Actor Akanksha Dubey Dies By Suicide in Varanasi

A very well-known actress Akanksha Dubey has passed away. She was a Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath on Sunday. Since her passing news has come on the internet and as soon as this news went viral uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet as no one thought that she would lose her life like this.

Akanksha Dubey was a very renowned Bhojpuri actress and social media influencer who was born on 21 October 1997. She started her career on Tik Tok and Instagram. She was very famous among people for her acting and dance videos. Akanksha was part of some thriving projects and has starred opposite Bhojpuri superstars like Pawan Singh, Pradeep Pandey, Khesari Lal Yadav and Samar Singh. She shared a reel on Instagram a day before her death. She was a very amazing actress who achieved huge success due to her best work. Scroll down to the next page for more updates.

Akanksha Dubey Death Reason?

A very well-known Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath on Sunday, 26 March 2023 when she was only 25 years old. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and now they must be very curious to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, her cause of death was suicide. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, The actress has been discovered dead at Sarnath's Somendra hotel where she was shooting for her upcoming movie Nayak. Her body was taken to the hospital for postmortem and the investigation is going. If we will get any information then we will update you soon. Since her passing news went out many people are expressing their deep condolences to her family and paying a tribute to her on social media platforms. May Akanksha Dubey's soul rest in peace.