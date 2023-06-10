Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Name Their Daughter Veda Auspicious Meaning Explained!

There is a piece of news coming forward that Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta name their daughter Veda. The couple shared this news through an adorable card and now this news is continuously running in the trends of the internet and social media platforms. Many people are showing thier interest in this topic and hitting the search engine to know more. Now, this news making a storm on the internet sites. Here we shared the entire details about this topic in this article, so read continuously and completely.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta’s baby girl was born on 31 May 2023 and this news is gathering so much popularity on the internet sites. The couple born their second child and now the couple announced the name of thier daughter. A few weeks after her birth, the family made an announcement in a statement that they had named their newborn daughter Veda. The family announced this news through a lovely card from the couple that was made available to the media. The first child of the couple Prithvi Ambani announced her name Veda. Shift to the next paragraph of this article to know more and don’t skip any line.

Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Name Their Daughter Veda

The name of the daughter was announced in an adorable and lovely card. This card stated that “With the grace of Lord Krishna and the blessings of Dhirubhai & Kokilaben Ambani, Prithvi is thrilled to announce the birth of his little baby sister — Veda Akash Ambani”. Let us know more about the name, Veda is a Sanskrit word for ‘knowledge’ or ‘wisdom’. The couple got married in March 2019 and now they become the parents of two children. The news of Shloka’s second pregnancy was made public when she showed off her growing belly at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC)’s Mumbai inauguration.

After the announcement of her name, social media is flooded with well wishes and congratulations for the granddaughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani. There are many popular personalities who are also sharing congrats messages to the Ambani family by commenting and posting on social media pages. The Ambani family is one of the richest people in the world and currently, nothing has been shared about the further events of her birth. We have shared all the available information about her birth and we will update our article after receiving more details. Stay tuned with dekhnews.com to read more articles on exciting news topics.