Akash Chandela Death Reason? BJP Party Member Son Akash Chandela Passed Away in Road Accident

BJP party member son Akash Chandela passed away in a tragic road accident. Good Day Readers. Today a disheartening news has come from Delhi stating that son of BJP party member sadly passed away after involving in a tragic accident with milk tanker. Stay with this article to find out the more about this news. The son of a BJP party member who was driving a Mercedes involved in a collision with a milk tanker on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway in Nuh on September 5 has sadly passed away at a city hospital on Thursday. Akash Chandela was on his way back to Faridabad from a political rally in Rajasthan’s Karoli when the accident occurred on the Sohna-Dausa stretch of the expressway. The driver of the tanker, responsible for the collision, fled the scene, leading to a case being filed against them.





This marks the third fatality in accidents along the 246km section of the expressway in recent weeks. On August 22, a Rolls-Royce, which had separated from a 20-car convoy, collided with the rear of a fuel tanker in Nuh, resulting in the tragic deaths of the tanker’s driver and co-driver. However, three occupants of the Rolls Royce were successfully rescued and survived the incident.

Akash Chandela Death Reason?

In a report published on Wednesday, TOI had cited eyewitnesses who claimed that the Punjab-registered white Mercedes collided with the milk tanker while attempting to overtake at a high speed. However, Chandela’s brother, Monty, made an allegation in a police complaint filed on Thursday, stating that the tanker abruptly applied its brakes in front of the Mercedes on the expressway, resulting in the collision.



Monty informed the police that he was tailing his brother Akash’s Mercedes in his own vehicle at the time of the accident. He detailed the sequence of events, stating, “The milk tanker, driven at a high speed, was ahead of my brother’s car. Unexpectedly, the tanker driver abruptly applied the brakes, leading to the collision as Akash’s Mercedes struck the rear of the tanker.” Monty, who resides in Sector 9, Faridabad, conveyed this account in his formal complaint.



According to eyewitnesses, it was a challenging task for fellow commuters who spent nearly an hour extricating Akash, who was trapped on the car’s dashboard. Using iron rods and ropes, they had to physically separate the front portion of the car’s chassis to free him. After the rescue, they immediately transported him to Nalhar Medical College in Nuh. Subsequently, Akash was transferred to Medanta Hospital in the city for further medical care. Monty, in his formal complaint, identified the tanker driver as Nitin Yadav from Uttar Pradesh. He further stated, “Following the accident, a crowd gathered at the scene, and the tanker driver capitalized on the situation by escaping from the spot, abandoning his vehicle on the expressway.”



On Thursday, the police reported that a formal complaint had been lodged against Yadav at the Sadar Nuh police station. An FIR was subsequently filed, invoking sections 279 (reckless driving), 304A (causing death by negligence), and 427 (mischief) of the Indian Penal Code.



A Nuh police officer stated, “An investigation is actively in progress to determine the circumstances surrounding the accident.” He further mentioned that investigators were in the process of gathering CCTV footage from the expressway to establish the sequence of events.