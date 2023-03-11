Akeera Savadge Death Reason: 5-Time Cancer Survivor Dies Aged 27:- Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Akeera Savadge has passed away. She was an amazing person who left a significant mark on the world. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on 9 March 2023 at the age of 27. Recently the news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Now many people are very curious to know about Akeera Savadge and how did she die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article, so please read the complete article.

Whi Was Akeera Savadge?

Akeera Savadge was a very kind and amazing lady who was 27 years old. She was a Maryland-based lady who was a well-recognized name in the community for being a 5-time cancer survivor. She was born in Newport News, Virginia and she lived in Severn. She was a very amazing person who loved a spent her free time with his family and friends. She was known for her kind nature and will be missed by her close ones.

Akeera Savadge Death Reason

Akeera Savadge is no more among her close ones. She took her last breath at the age of 27 on Thursday, 9 March 2023. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death and they must be very keen to know about her cause of death. On the basis of the report, she died of bone cancer. She was a well-recognized name in the community for being a 5-time cancer survivor.

Akeera Savadge was married to Lewa Savadge. On the basis of the report, The beautiful couple had been living together happily since their marriage in February 2022. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by her sudden death. Because no one had imagined that she will leave the world like this. Now many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying a tribute to him on social media platforms. May Akeera's soul rest in peace.