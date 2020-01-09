AKNU Results 2019-2020: Check UG PG 1st Sem Results Manabadi Scorecard Download at aknu.edu.in : The AKNU Degree Results 2019 has been released by the Adikavi Nannaya University officials on the official site at aknu.edu.in. The AKNU UG, PG Sem examinations was conducted by the Adikavi Nannaya University. For making it easier, we are providing you the direct links in order to check AKNU Degree Results 2019 For BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Tech on this page after official announcement.

Many of the students appeared for the UG BA, B.Com, B.Sc, BBA, and other courses examination and were eagerly waiting for their result to get uploaded. The AKNU UG, PG Results 2019 is the key phase for the candidates who had appeared for the AKNU Sem Examinations. On the basis of Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2019, candidates can easily come to know about their status that whether they got passed in the examination or not.

Candidates must take note that in order to get access to their result they have to enter their Hall Ticket Number correctly. Otherwise they will not get access to their UG, PG result. Students can also check AKNU Degree marks and grade along with their results. Students can check the result as well as take a printout for reference up till the official marks list that have been uploaded by the university.

AKNU Results 2019 | BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Tech, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, M.Tech Sem Results University Name Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) Name of Exams BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Tech, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, M.Tech Result Status Available Now Category Exam Results Official Site aknu.edu.in

The university conducts the examination every year and follows the semester system to conduct the examinations. Students can check or get any of the latest updates regarding results, date sheets, and various other details by just visiting to the AKNU Official portal at aknu.edu.in.

Steps to Check Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2019-20

At first, go to the official website of AKNU at aknu.edu.in

The homepage of Adikavi Nannaya University (AKNU) will open.

On the page, find out the AKNU Results 2019 link

After that click on that link

Select the specific semester as well as course and make a click on it.

Enter your Hall Ticket Number and then click on submit to complete the process.

Adikavi Nannaya University Results 2019 will appear on the screen.

Check the Result Status and then download it.

Candidates can also take a print out of the hard copy for further reference.

AKNU Degree Results 2019-20 – BA, B.Com, B.Sc, B.Tech

Adikavi Nannaya University is one of the well-known and popular universities in the Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The AKNU was founded in the year of 1976 and offers several Degree as well as Postgraduate Degree courses for the students. The AKNU held the examinations in the semester system.

The AKNU provides many Graduate Degree/UG courses like BA, B.COM, B.Sc, MA, M.Com, M.Sc, along with other additional courses. Every year a large number of students come out with certification from the AKNU.