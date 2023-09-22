ALA vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao La Liga League

Today, we are going to share the details of the next match of the La Liga League. Yes, you heard right this league is going to play its next football match which is set to be played between Deportivo Alaves (ALA) and Athletic Bilbao (ATH). This match is scheduled to take place at 12:30 am on Saturday 23 September 2023. This match will be played at Mendizorroza football stadium which is located in Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain. Fans of both teams are so excited and waiting to enjoy this upcoming football match. In this article, we shared all the details related to this upcoming match and also talked about the previous gameplays.

Both of the teams have given their best in thier previous matches and received a good response from the fans and loved ones. If we talk about the points table then it is not cleared nor available yet. It is also said that this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. Both of the teams have strong and active players who will give thier best and play this match with complete focus to get the victory. It is confirmed that this match will be one of the unseen matches of this tournament and it will be fully enjoyed by the viewers.

ALA vs ATH (Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao) Match Details

Match: Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao (ALA vs ATH)

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Saturday, 23rd September 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)

ALA vs ATH Venue: Mendizorroza

ALA vs ATH (Deportivo Alaves vs Athletic Bilbao) Starting 11

Deportivo Alaves (ALA) Possible Starting 11 1.Antonio Sivera, 2. Ruben Duarte, 3. Abdel Abqar, 4. Andoni Gorosabel, 5. Rafael Marin, 6. Alex Sola, 7. Luis Rioja, 8. Jon Guridi, 9. Antonio Blanco Conde, 10. Ander Guevara, 11. Kike Garcia