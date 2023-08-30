Alaska Highway Car Crash: 2 dead after Cehicle Collision in Whitehorse CCTV Footage

Recently, a piece of shocking news has come out on the internet, in which it is being told that the news of a terrible car accident has come to the fore. This news has spread like wildfire on the entire social media. People are paying more and more attention to this news. Numerous inquiries have been made, including: When did the accident occur? How much harm has this accident caused? Has this accident claimed any lives? There are numerous concerns about this accident, including if the police are looking into it. Do you all want to learn more about this accident? If so, stick with us until the conclusion of the post since we have all the information you need.

According to the current reports, this accident happened on the Alaska Highway of the Yukon Coroner’s Service. This accident was so dangerous that two people lost their lives due to this accident. Yes, you heard it right. After listening to this, people have lost their senses. People can guess to such an extent what a terrible accident it would be due to which two people are no longer in this world.

Alaska Highway Car Crash

The coroner’s service reported a two-vehicle collision on the Alaska Highway near Crestview at midnight on August 27, 2023, and disclosed the matter on August 28, 2023. Which he clearly said that a blue Dodge Dakota truck was coming from the south side. On the other hand, the Ford Explorer was coming from the north side. As the vehicles approached the center of the highway near Azure Road, the two vehicles collided. Both Whitehorse RCMP and the Whitehorse Fire Department were present at the accident area when the incident occurred.

After the accident, both the victims died on the spot and the police has located both the victims. It is being told that both were Whitehorse residents. The police have informed their families about the death of both of them. Police have said that the age of the Dodge Dakota driver is said to be 27. On the other hand, the age of Ford Explorer is stated to be 51 years. Both the drivers were young and lost their lives in this car accident.