Alex Canchari Death Reason? Champion Jockey Alex Canchari Passed Away at 29, Wiki-Bio

Alex Canchari, one of the young and popular jockeys sadly passed away at the age of 29. He was the regular jockey at Canterbury Park and Prairie Meadows. According to the sources, Alex Canchari’s sister Ashley Canchari confirmed the passing of the jockey online on Thursday, March 2, 2023. It is saddening to learn that the young jockey has gone from this world leaving his family and friends devastated. As per the confirmed reports, Alex Canchari took his own life on March 1, 2023. Let’s find out what was the reason behind Alex’s death and why did he take a such steps to finish his own life.

Since the news of his death was confirmed on social media, his fans and loved ones are paying tribute to him and given deep condolences to the family members who are going through a difficult time. It is hard to believe that Alex Canchari who was such a great jockey in the horse riding community has gone from this world leaving his loved ones shattered. The racing industry is shaken after knowing on social media that another Jockey died from suicide. We are trying our best to collect more details regarding his sudden death.

Alex Canchari Death Reason?

The official Canterbury Press Box took its Facebook page and wrote,” Alex Canchari achieved his dream as a jockey, following in the footsteps of his father and brother. The news of this talented and genuine young man’s death has deeply saddened the Canterbury Park family”. The post also shared a picture of Alex with Luis and Patrick. He grew up in Shakopee. He was a part of the racing family since childhood. Patrick Canchari, Alex’s brother was also a popular jockey but he got paralyzed in an auto accident in March 2020.

Another side, Luis Canchari, their father was a trainer and rider from Peru who died in December 2020. Alex married and had two children with his wife. Canchari rode from 2011-22 with almost 7,598 mounts, recording 1,044 wins, 1,0008 seconds, and 1,020 thirds – earning $28,619,989. As per the sources, he rode his 1000th winner on May 25, 2022, at Canterbury Park when Tonka Warrior raced a victory in the day’s final race. During his entire career in horse riding, he gained a massive fan following and earned huge respect and love from his fans across the world. He will be always remembered by his fans and friends. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers.