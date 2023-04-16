Alex Mastakov Death And Obituary: Alex Mastakov Age And Cause Of Death Explained

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that a very well-known veterinarian Alex Mastakov has passed away reportedly. He was a veterinarian and director of the Unusual Pet Vets Clinic who is no longer among his close ones. Since his passing news has come on the internet it went viral on several social networking sites. His sudden death left many people in shock and paid and now people are searching for his name on the internet as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Alex Mastakov was a doctor who was a registered Avian Specialist. He was also the director of the Unusual Pet Vets Clinic on the Sunshine Coast in Queensland. He was a very talented person who made his life himself and due to his best work, he achieved huge respect. He attended Townsville’s James Cook University where he got his veterinary science degree. He loves his life helping both animals and the families that care for them. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Alex Mastakov is no more among his close ones and he breathed last on Friday 14 April 2023 at a young age. Alex’s wife Carla Kowald confirmed his death on Facebook. Since his passing news came on the internet many people are broken by his unexpected death and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, he was fighting metastatic cancer. But sadly he lost his fight with illness on Friday. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Alex Mastakov was an amazing person who was known for his kind heart and beautiful smile. He achieved huge respect due to his best work and he will be always missed by his close ones. Since his passing news went put on social media lots of people are very saddened and are curious to know about his funeral ceremony. Reportedly, his funeral ceremony will happen on April 26th at Nambour, Sunshine Coast. Many people have been expressing their deep condolence to his family and friends and also paying a tribute to him.