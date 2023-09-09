Alex Miller Missing: 23-Year-Old Last Seen In University City Area, Family, Wiki-Bio

Here, we are going to talk about a missing case of Alex Miller who had gone missing and his missing news is running on the top of the news channels. He was a beloved son of his parents and they are praying for his safety. His missing news attracts the attention of many people who are hitting the search engines to know more about his missing incident. Lots of people are interested to know more about him and his missing update, so we made an article and shared the details related to this incident.

He went missing from his hometown and after his missing, his family members reported the police. His family reported he vanished when he failed to show up at home and they shared that “he is of Caucasian descent, with brown or black hair, and blue eyes”. They added, that his height is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 165 pounds. Police shared a poster in which they shared his details to find him. In the poster, it is shared that his complete name is Alexander Miller but he is mostly known as Alex or AJ by his loved ones. He was born on 14 October 1997 and he is 23 years old. He was last seen on Monday 4 September 2023 on the 9800 block of Mary Alexander Road in Charlotte, North Carolina and he wore an Adidas slide, a white t-shirt, black shorts, and white socks.

Alex Miller Missing

After his missing, the detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Missing Person Unit requested the public’s assistance to find him and they shared this news online. This news went viral and ran in the trends of the internet sites. He had vanished on 4 September 2023 and from that time no one knew where is he. Nobody has located him and everyone has been shocked by his missing. Police shared his details and requested the people to find him as soon as possible.

Our sources have fetched a lot of details about his missing update and it is shared that the authorities shared some details related to him. The investigation is continuing but the authorities didn't share many details related to his missing and we will update our article after fetching more details. His family members are praying and concerned for his safety. Lots of his loved ones are supporting them at this painful moment and expressing their love for him.