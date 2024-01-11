CAF20BE1-3A5A-4D79-A36A-5A2D8510B337
Alexander Rybin Cause of Death? What Happened to Journalist Alexander Rybin?

by Jatin Chaudhary

Good day, Today a news has come about the demise of Alexander Rybin. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Under mysterious circumstances, Alexander Rybin, a 39-year-old Russian war journalist, passed away near Shakhty, Russia. The official cause of his death, as determined by an autopsy, was declared to be “cardiomyopathy.” Under enigmatic circumstances near Shakhty, Russia, Alexander Rybin, a 39-year-old Russian war journalist, passed away. Despite an autopsy citing “cardiomyopathy” as the cause of death, apprehensions arise due to the undisturbed condition of his bank cards and valuables.

Alexander Rybin

Rybin’s demise contributes to a disconcerting trend of unexplained deaths. At 39 years old, Alexander Rybin served as a journalist for diverse Russian media outlets on a global scale, gaining recognition for his incisive reporting. His shifting viewpoints and dedication to uncovering corruption established him as a notable presence in Russian media. His premature passing prompts inquiries into the difficulties encountered by journalists expressing dissenting views. In mysterious circumstances near Shakhty, Russia, Alexander Rybin, the 39-year-old Russian war journalist, passed away.

Alexander Rybin Cause of Death?

An autopsy officially attributed his death to “cardiomyopathy,” but the surrounding circumstances, including the undisturbed state of his bank cards and valuables, have sparked questions. Despite the absence of initial indications of foul play on Rybin’s body, suspicions persist, particularly given the recurring pattern of enigmatic deaths involving Russian media personalities. Tragically, Alexander Rybin met his end near Shakhty, Russia, after his coverage of corruption in Mariupol, Ukraine.

Having fought alongside pro-Russian forces in Ukraine’s Luhansk region during the initial phase of the Kremlin’s war in 2014, Rybin had recently traveled to Mariupol to document the conditions in the devastated city, which Vladimir Putin had proclaimed would be “forever” part of Russia. In his report from Mariupol on December 30, Rybin expressed, “There is substantial money here, enormous opportunities for corruption.” He added, “My personal impression without accusing anyone is that there is extensive corruption taking place in Mariupol.” Shortly before making that statement, Robinson had private meetings with one of the most prominent election deniers in the nation: Ginni Thomas, a conservative activist and the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas.

