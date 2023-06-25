Alexee Trevizo: Teen Who Dumped Newborn in Trash is Arrested After Crime Shocked Nation

The breaking news is coming from Mexico, a teenage girl was arrested on June 10. A New Mexico teenager admitted to giving birth in a hospital bathroom and hiding the baby inside a trash can, where it was later found dead, recently released police body camera footage shows. Currently, this news is on the top of social media headlines and getting a lot of attention. People are getting shocked after hearing this news. The footage is also gone viral on the internet. It is quite shocking to watch how easily the personal videos of people are getting viral on social media. If you want to know who is Alexee Trevizo and what she did so continue with this page till the end and read the full article.

If you are searching who is Alexee Trevizo so let us tell you that she is from New Mexico. She is 19 years old girl. Currently, she is facing many charges. She gave birth in a hospital bathroom and hide the baby inside a trash can, where it was later found dead. The body camera footage is gone viral on the internet. This news is circulating all around the internet and creating a huge controversy. People are very eager to know complete information about this news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

Who is Alexee Trevizo?

As per reports, she was arrested on June 10 and charged with first-degree murder, and tampering with evidence after secretly delivering her baby boy at Artesia General Hospital on Jan. 27, Artesia Police Department said. The viral CCTV footage, it was showing that the teenage girl was saying sorry to her mother and the doctors after finding the dead body of a newborn baby boy inside the bathroom. Her mother was asking a question to a teenage girl about the baby. The teenager replied that she was scared. Her mother demanded, growing visibly angry until doctors stepped in to prevent her from interfering before the police investigation.

The teenage girl was reached at the hospital, stated roughly 80 miles from the New Mexico-Texas border, earlier that day with back pain. after, so many tests she was found pregnant. The doctor was asking Trevizo if she was physical to someone. Further, She then allegedly locked herself in a hospital bathroom for “quite a while” and when doctors were finally able to get her to open the door they found her cleaning a heavy amount of blood from the floor. Now, she was arrested. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.