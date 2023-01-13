ALG vs LIB Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Lineup

Here we are sharing piece of exciting news with you that a very famous African Nations Championship league is all set to entertain its fan. Because this league is coming back one more time with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Algeria vs Libya. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they always give their best for winning the trophy. Currently, all the fans are very excited about the match as they are also ready to support their favourite team. Here we have more information about the ALG vs LIB match and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best. All the players are also ready to show their best moves in the playground. There are no injury updates as of now. All the fans are waiting for this match as they know that it is going to be more enjoyable. The African Nations Championship match between Algeria vs Libya will be played at Stade de Nelson Mandela. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there is no chance of rain during the match. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, day, time, lineup and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Algeria (ALG) vs Libya (LIB)

Day: Saturday

Date: 14th January 2023

Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT

League: African Nations Championship

Venue: Stade de Nelson Mandela

Algeria (ALG) Possible Playing 11: 1.Farid Chaal, 2. Haithem Loucif, 3. Ayoub Abdellaoui, 4. Chouaib Keddad, 5. Ayoub Ghezala, 6. Ahmed Kendouci, 7. Islam Bakir, 8. Oussama Chita, 9. Karim Aribi, 10. Islem Belkhir, 11. Abderrahmane Meziane

Libya (LIB) Possible Playing 11: 1. Murad Al-Wuheeshi, 2. Mahmoud Okashah, 3. Mohamed El-Munir, 4. Mansour Makkari, 5. Ali Salama, 6. Abouqassim Rajab, 7. Ali Abu-Arqoub, 8. Saleh Al-Taher, 9. Muad Allafi, 10. Amer Muftah, 11. Anias Saltou

Match Prediction

As per the lineup, both teams’ players are very hardworking and skilled full and they all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Algeria vs Libya on 14th January 2023 from 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT) at Stade de Nelson Mandela. ALG team won 3 matches, draw 1 match and lost 1 match, on the other hand, the LIB team won 2 matches, draw 1 match and lost 2 matches. ALG team has more chances to win the match.