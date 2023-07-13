ALH vs AEC Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Today’s Match Al Hajery vs Almulla Exchange

Hello friends, here we are going to share amazing news for those who love to watch a cricket match. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between amazing Al Hajery vs Almulla Exchange CC. KCC T10 Elite League is very famous and they will give their best for winning the match as they don’t want to skip any chance. As we all know that cricket game is one of the best games and people love to watch this game. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match. Here we have more information about the ALH vs AEC match and we will share it with you in this article.

KCC T10 Elite League is all set to entertain its fans. Now all the players are also ready to give their best. Now all the fans have been waiting for the match as they know that it will be very amazing and enjoyable. Al Hajery is set to take on Almulla Exchange CC in KCC T10 Elite League at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are super curious to know about the match details like team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Al Hajery (ALH) vs Almulla Exchange CC (AEC)

League: KCC T10 Elite League

Day: Friday

Date: 14th July 2023

Time: 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT)

Venue: Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait

Al Hajery (ALH) Possible Playing 11: 1. Nawaf Dadarkar, 2. Aslam Nawfer(C), 3. Joji Raju(WK), 4. Ahsan Ul Haq, 5. Kutbuddin Fakhruddin, 6. Usman Waheed(WK), 7. Shehan Shashika(WK), 8. Hamoud Jandu, 9. Nithin Samuel, 10. Sarath Vasudev, 11. Safvan Imran Ismail Mitha

Almulla Exchange CC (AEC) Possible Playing 11: 1. Rajeesh-K, 2. Naveenraj Rajendran, 3. Ansal V Nazzar, 4. Nithin Saldanha, 5. Anudeep-C, 6. Pradeep-P, 7. Jackson Wilson(WK), 8. Arun Raj, 9. Clinto Anto(WK), 10. Parvinder Kumar, 11. Saleesh Chandran(C)

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match will be played between Al Hajery vs Almulla Exchange CC on 14th July 2023 from 12:45 AM (IST) – 07:15 PM (GMT) at Sulaibiya Cricket Ground, Kuwait. The ALH team won 2 matches and lost 3 matches and the AEC team won 4 matches and lost 1 matches. The AEC team has more chances to win the match against ALH. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.