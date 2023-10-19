Ali Merchant Engaged to Andleeb, Actor Shares Video of Romantic Proposal

Ali Merchant, the actor, TV host, DJ, and music producer is all set to get married! He has just announced that he is engaged to a model named Andleeb Zaidi, who is based in Hyderabad. Ali and Andleeb got to know each other through a fashion show, and they’ve been together for about a year now. Ali has posted a sweet proposal video on Instagram where he asks Andleeb for her hand in marriage. Keep reading for more details.

Ali Merchant Engaged to Andleeb