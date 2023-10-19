Headline

Ali Merchant Engaged to Andleeb, Actor Shares Video of Romantic Proposal

44 mins ago
by Ricky Maurya

Ali Merchant, the actor, TV host, DJ, and music producer is all set to get married! He has just announced that he is engaged to a model named Andleeb Zaidi, who is based in Hyderabad. Ali and Andleeb got to know each other through a fashion show, and they’ve been together for about a year now. Ali has posted a sweet proposal video on Instagram where he asks Andleeb for her hand in marriage. Keep reading for more details.

A model from the city of Hyderabad named ‘Andleeb’ Zaidi has announced the engagement of his model girlfriend, Ali Merchant. After falling in love at a fashion show, the couple have now taken their love story to the next level by announcing their engagement via social media. Ali Merchant posted a romantic video of himself proposing to Zaidi, in which he and his model girlfriend are depicted in a boat, with dancing waterfalls in the background, and the iconic Burj Khalifa in the foreground. This is the third marriage for Ali Merchant, who gained notoriety through his stint on the reality show ‘Big Boss 4’ and his brief marriage to Sara Khan, which was annulled after a mere two months. Swipe down for all the information related to the marriage proposal. So, read it carefully.

Ali Merchant has made an emotional proposal to his fiancée Zaidi in a video, which has gone viral. The video sees Merchant kneel and propose, to which Zaidi responds with tears in her eyes. The merchant then puts a ring on Zaidi’s finger, and the romantic setting of the proposal makes it seem like a fairytale. The video concludes with the couple embracing and exchanging a kiss. Ali Merchant has been in the news for his upcoming Bollywood debut, and has had a successful television career, starring in shows such as ‘Yeh Rishta kya kehlata Hai’ and ‘Lockupp’. Additionally, he is garnering praise for his performance in the web series ‘Libaas.’
While Merchant has been spending quality time with his partner, his former wife and co-contestant Sara Khan has also made a romantic move. According to reports, Sara Khan is in a relationship with Shantanu Raj, who is a pilot by occupation. In an interview, Khan stated that their relationship was initially kept private as Shantanu had no experience in the entertainment industry, however, they are now open and honest about their relationship. Stick to our site for the latest news updates.

