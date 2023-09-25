Alice Springs: NT Police investigate Fatal Collision Between Truck and Car Footage

Alice Springs Fatal Crash – NT Police Alice Springs Fatal Crash – NT Police Emergency Services in Alice Springs have been called after a truck crashed into a car early this morning. Emergency Services were called out to the Alice Springs area at 5:30 a.m. after a truck and a car crashed into each other on Stuart Highway. The truck was traveling north on the highway, while the car was traveling east on the highway. The accident happened on the north side of the Alice Springs Shopping Centre. Continue to read the whole article and get information related to the incident.
The driver of a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene after paramedics had to pull her out of the car following a crash with the truck on the state highway. According to Michael White, acting assistant commissioner for public safety, the truck was headed north on a state highway when it crashed into the sedan. White said paramedics then tried to save the driver’s life. “The truck was traveling north on state highway at the time of impact when it collided with the sedan,” White said. “Paramedics extricated the driver of the vehicle and attempted CPR, but they were pronounced deceased at the scene.” Swipe to know more details.
NT Police Investigate Fatal Collision Between Truck
The investigation is still in its early stages and we are currently unable to provide any more information at this time. We would like to extend our sincerest apologies for any inconvenience this may cause. We ask that you please remain patient and follow the instructions given by the DIT and Australian Police Service. According to the Australian Police Service, a Coroner’s report will be issued once the investigation is complete. This fatality marks the thirteenth on Northern Territory roads this year. Stay continue to read our article and get the latest news updates.
