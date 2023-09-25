Alice Springs: NT Police investigate Fatal Collision Between Truck and Car Footage

Alice Springs Fatal Crash – NT Police Alice Springs Fatal Crash – NT Police Emergency Services in Alice Springs have been called after a truck crashed into a car early this morning. Emergency Services were called out to the Alice Springs area at 5:30 a.m. after a truck and a car crashed into each other on Stuart Highway. The truck was traveling north on the highway, while the car was traveling east on the highway. The accident happened on the north side of the Alice Springs Shopping Centre. Continue to read the whole article and get information related to the incident.

The driver of a sedan was pronounced dead on the scene after paramedics had to pull her out of the car following a crash with the truck on the state highway. According to Michael White, acting assistant commissioner for public safety, the truck was headed north on a state highway when it crashed into the sedan. White said paramedics then tried to save the driver’s life. “The truck was traveling north on state highway at the time of impact when it collided with the sedan,” White said. “Paramedics extricated the driver of the vehicle and attempted CPR, but they were pronounced deceased at the scene.” Swipe to know more details. NT Police Investigate Fatal Collision Between Truck

The Stuart Highway north and south lanes remain closed due to an incident that has not yet resulted in a fatality, according to a spokesperson for the Queensland Police Service. Deputy Commissioner White has confirmed that the incident has yet to be declared fatality. The Stuart Highway south and north lanes remain closed as a result of the accident. If you are planning to travel near the scene of the incident, please re-route your journey. If you do not need the Stuart Highway North route to get to your destination, please adjust your route accordingly. Keep reading this whole article to know more details.