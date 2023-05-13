Alienware m16, Alienware x14 R2 With GeForce RTX 40-Series GPUs Specs and More

Recently, it is shared that Alienware company is going to release the latest device of their laptops in India and now these devices are going to launch in Indian markets. The company launched Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptops in India on Friday 12 May 2023. This news topic is gathering so much attention and popularity on the internet sites and many people are curious to know more about the launching news of this laptop. Let us discuss the complete information related to this topic and also talk about the features of this device in this article, so read continuously and completely.

Alienware m16 and Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptops were first unveiled by the company at CES 2023 alongside the other desktop models and gaming laptops. These devices have the feature of quad-HD+ displays, up to 13th Gen Intel Core processors, and feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs over their predecessors. This device is coming with the revamped Alienware Command Center 6.0 software. The price of Alienware m16 begins at Rs. 1,84,990 and this device will be available in a Dark Metallic Moon finish. On the other side, the price of the Alienware x14 R2 begins at Rs. 2,06,990 and this will be available in a Lunar Silver finish.

As per the sources and the company’s statement, Both devices are easy to purchase in India from the Dell Exclusive Stores and the customers can also purchase them from online sites such as Dell’s website, Amazon, and more. Let us talk about the features of these devices, Alienware m16 is equipped with up to 16-inch quad-HD+ (2,560×1,6000 pixels) screen with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 3ms response time. This device is powered by up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900HX processor that is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and an Nvidia GeForce 40-series dedicated graphics card with up to 12GB of GDDR6 video memory. The laptop also supports Nvidia’s G-Sync technology.

Alienware x14 R2 sports a 14-inch quad-HD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time. It is equipped with a 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor and it is paired with 32GB of DDR5 RAM, coupled with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 dedicated graphics card with 8GB of GDDR6 memory. Both laptops have the best features which are most liked by people. Many social media users are sharing their reactions to these device features and it is expected that these devices will receive good responses in sales in the Indian market. Both devices have various features and mostly liked by the gamers because it is a amazing gaming laptops.