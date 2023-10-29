Headline

Alix Earle’s Halloween Tribute to Madonna Sparks Miley Cyrus Comparisons From Fans: ‘Iconic in Every Way’

4 hours ago
Add Comment
by Ricky Maurya

Alix Earle is a famous person who is always coming up with new and creative ways to express herself. This Halloween, she decided to channel 9o’s biggest star, Madonna and gave her a makeover to look just like her. Alix Earle looked just like Madonna in her amazing Halloween makeover. She looked just like the Material Girl. Alix’s amazing transformation into Madonna was all over TikTok, and it was super cool to watch her transform into this pop legend. Continue with the reading of this article.

Alix Earle's Halloween

On TikTok, Alix Earle documented her epic transformation journey. She posted a picture of one of Madonna’s 90s tour outfits and captioned it, “This is what we’re going for.” Alix had her dress custom-made, as Madonna’s original outfit now hangs in a museum. Alix’s Halloween outfit was a tight nude bodice and black tights. She joked on TikTok that she was worried about how she was going to get through the night without having to go to the bathroom. Swipe down to know details related to this news.

Alix Earle’s Halloween Tribute to Madonna Sparks Miley Cyrus Comparisons

Alix Earle said, “I don’t know how I’m going to pee tonight in this thing.” Not only did she wear the outfit she worked so hard on, but she was also obsessed with Madonna’s makeup look. She wore red lipstick and highlighted her facial features. Alix also had a wig on to complete her look, just like the 90s pop star. Alix’s Halloween look not only pays tribute to Madonna but also shows off her skills when it comes to replicating iconic looks. Keep reading till its end. So, you don’t miss any important information related to this incident. So, read this whole article carefully.
Alix Earle’s amazing Halloween transformation into Madonna didn’t just captivate her audience, it also sparked a conversation in the TikTok comments section. People chimed in with their thoughts and likenesses, adding their unique perspectives to the conversation. One fan was quick to point out the striking similarity and exclaimed, “It’s giving Miley Cyrus too!” Another user was just as impressed with Alix Earle as the rest of us, writing, “You sound exactly like Madonna!” Someone else chimed in with, “Who else would have thought Marilyn Monroe?” And one person just couldn’t help but admire Alix Earle for being so iconic in every way. Alix Earle’s Halloween homage to Madonna isn’t just amazing, it’s a testament to her enduring legacy. Stick to our website for not to miss any details.

