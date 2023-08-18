Sports

ALK vs AHL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Lineup Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli Saudi

34 mins ago
by Vandna Chauhan

Hello, all the football match loves, Here we are sharing big news for you that one of the best and favourite Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans with amazing teams. This upcoming football match is going to be played between Al-Khaleej vs Al-Ahli Saudi. Both teams have a huge fan following as they always give their best to win the match. Currently, all the fans have been searching about the match as they are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the ALK vs AHL match and we will share it with you in this article.

ALK vs AHL Live Score

Saudi Arabian League is all set to entertain its fans. Both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best to win the match. So now fans’ wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for the match. The Saudi Arabian League match between Al-Khaleej and Al-Ahli Saudi will be played at Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now fans are keen to know about the match details like a team, date, time, day, venue and other details of the match. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Al-Khaleej (ALK) vs Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL)
League: Saudi Arabian League
Date:17th August 2023
Day: Thursday
Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Prince Mohamed bin Fahd Stadium

Al-Khaleej (ALK) Possible Playing 11: 1. Ibrahim Sehic, 2. Omar Al-Owdah, 3. Muhammad Khabrani, 4. Pedro Amaral, 5. Lisandro Lopez, 6. Andre Biyogo Poko, 7. Khaled Al-Sumairi, 8. Hamad Al Abdan, 9. Jung Woo-Young, 10. Fabio Martins, 11. Mansour Hamzi

Al-Ahli Saudi (AHL) Possible Playing 11:1.Mohammed Alrubeai-Alyami, 2. Abdulbaset Al-Hindi, 3. Ezgjan Alioski, 4. Ali Majrashi, 5. Roger Ibanez, 6. Mohammed Al-Majhad, 7. Allan Saint-Maximin, 8. Sumaihan Al-Nabet, 9. Franck Kessie, 10. Fahad Al-Rashidi, 11. Riyad Mahrez
Match Prediction
According to the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best to win the match. Now fans want to know about the recent match result Al-Ahli Saudi has very good form in recent matches and it has more chances to win the match. Let's see who will win the show.

