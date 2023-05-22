Allam Appa Rao Death Reason? Former JNTU-K Vice-Chancellor Allam Appa Rao Passed Away

With deep sorrow and grief, we are sharing the news of the passing away of Allam Appa Rao, former Vice-Chancellor of JNTU-Kakinada, and former Principal of Andhra University College of Engineering (AUCE). A visionary leader who has offered so much to the world passed away while sleeping and left the world. The renowned man Allam Appa Rao met with an heart attack while sleeping as per the reports. The people and the faculty members are shocked by his death and are pouring tributes for him and expressing their condolences to the family. His sudden death has shocked his family and friends. He was in Dallas, USA when he took his last breath. We are providing you with the whole information about his life journey and the cause behind his death. Go through the entire article to get the info.

It has been reported that Appa Rao passed away during sleep in the USA on Saturday. According to the sources, he had gone to visit his daughter who lives in Dallas, USA. He was well and did not have any major health issues. He went for a morning walk and was exhausted after returning then he went to sleep. After some time it was realized by the family that he has left the world. The sudden demise of Appa Rao, away from his home town has shocked the people. The loved ones and colleagues are saddened and shattered by his demise. He is survived by his wife Nagamani, son and daughter. He belongs to Visakhapatnam but currently the family is living in Hyderabad.

Allam Appa Rao Death Reason?

If we talk about the achievements of Prof. Appa Rao, he served as the first Vice-Chancellor of JNTUK University Kakinada in 2008. The upholder of several degrees in computers did his PhD in Computer Engineering in 1984. He worked as the Principal of Autonomous Engineering College at Andhra University. After that, he became Vice-Chancellor of JNTUK University Kakinada. He was a hard-working person with leadership qualities. He was a very down-to-earth person to his family, friends and the people connected to him.

He often visited many countries and spoke on various educational programmes. He represented the country on many world platforms. His family and friends are devastated by his unexpected death. Many renowned people including JNTUK Vice-Chancellor Professor GVR Prasadaraju are sending their heartfelt condolences to the family for this profound loss. He would always be remembered for his contribution to the world. Our deepfelt tributes are with him. Stay tuned.