Allu Ramesh Cause of Death? Tollywood Comedian Allu Ramesh Passed Away at 52

We are feeling hard to share the news of the sudden demise of famous Telugu actor Allu Ramesh. The actor passed away at the age of 52. The fans and loved ones are saddened by hearing the news of his passing away. Telugu actor was very famous as a comedian in the Tollywood Industry. The actor passed away on Tuesday night due to cardiac arrest as per the information. He was in his hometown when he suffered a heart attack. Scroll down to the next page to know more details about the information.

Allu Ramesh who made a mark in Telugu cinema left the world unexpectedly on the 18th of April. The news of his death was shared by the Telugu filmmaker Anand Ravi on Facebook. The filmmaker shared an emotional post with a photograph of the late actor and himself. He wrote, “From day one u have been my biggest support. I can still hear your voice in my head. Ramesh guru, not able to digest your demise. You have touched so many hearts like mine. Miss you. om shanti.”Be with us to know more about Telugu cinema’s famous comic player.

Allu Ramesh Cause of Death?

Allu Ramesh who starred in at least 50 movies made his debut in Tollywood with Tarun’s Chirujallu in 2001. The popular actor was born in Vizag and started his career in theatre. With no looking back, in spite of his small roles, he made his own recognition through his excellent performances in the film industry. He gained popularity with his unique coastal accent. He gathered fame after his special performances in films like Napoleon and Tholubommalata. He did many hit movies like Tolu Bommalata, Mathura Wines, Veedhi, Blade Babji, and Napoleon. His last movie was Anukoni Prayanam directed by Rajendra Prasad in 2022.

Allu Ramesh was recently playing the father of the lead actress in a popular online series “Maa Vidakulu”. He was gaining praise for his role in the series. The actor was in his hometown Visakhapatnam during his sudden demise. Several Tollywood and Bollywood actors are mourning the actor’s untimely death. Although his family information is not available till now all the loved ones and fans are sharing their tributes to the favourite actor. The distinguished actor made his presence by his unique expressions in Telugu movies, and will always be remembered by his colleagues and fans. We also send our heartfelt tributes to the late actor. Stay tuned with us…………..