ALM vs BAR Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips Odds

Hello all the sports lovers, here we are sharing a piece of exciting news with you that a very famous and amazing La Liga league is coming back to entertain its fans. This match is going to be played between Almeria vs Barcelona. It is a highly anticipated match and this match is going to be played by two powerful teams. As we all know that both teams have different gameplay and both teams are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Here we have more information about the ALM vs BAR match and we will share it with you in this article.

The La Liga league is all set for this upcoming football match. This match is going to be very superb and entertaining. Now all the players are also ready to defeat each other in the match as they don’t want to lose any chances to win the match trophy. The La Liga match between Almeria and Barcelona is going to play Estadio Mediterráneo. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very keen to know about the match details including the team, time, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s take a look at the match details.

ALM vs BAR Live Score

Match Details

Team: Almeria (ALM) vs Barcelona (BAR)

League: La Liga

Date: 26th February 2023

Day: Sunday

Time: 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

Venue:Estadio Mediterráneo

Almeria (ALM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Fernando Martinez, 2. Sergio Akieme, 3. Srdan Babic, 4. Alejandro Pozo, 5. Rodrigo Ely, 6. Francisco Portillo, 7. Samu Costa, 8. Inigo Eguaras, 9. Adrian Embarba, 10. Leo Baptistao, 11. Luis Javier Suarez

Barcelona (BAR) Possible Playing 11: 1. Marc-Andre ter Stegen, 2. Ronald Araujo, 3. Sergi Roberto, 4. Alex Balde, 5. Andreas Christensen, 6. Jules Kounde, 7. Frenkie De Jong, 8. Sergio Busquets, 9. Franck Kessie, 10. Robert Lewandowski, 11. Raphinha

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very talented and amazing and they will give their best to entertain their fans and win the match. This match is going to be played between Almeria vs Barcelona on 26th February 2023 from 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT) at Estadio Mediterráneo. if we talk about the recent match result then the ALM team won 1 match, draw 1 match, and lost 3 matches and on the other hand, the BAR team won 5 matches. The BAR team has more chances to win the match against ALM. Let's see which team will win the match.