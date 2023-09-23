Sports

ALM vs VAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Almeria vs Valencia La Liga League

6 mins ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Today we are going to talk about the next football match of the La Liga League and this match is fixed to be played between two teams: Almeria (ALM) and Valencia (VAL). Both team carries a massive amount of fans around the world and they are expressing thier excitement to watch and enjoy this upcoming match. This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 12:30 am on Sunday 24 September 2023 this match is going to take place at Estadio Mediterraneo. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more.

ALM vs VAL Live Score

Almeria had played a total of four matches but this team faced an unwell response by losing all matches in this league. This team is currently ranked in 18th position on the points table.  On the other hand, Valencia had also played a total of four matches and faced two wins or two losses. This team gave a balanced performance and received a good response from the fans. This team is currently ranked in the 8th position of the points table. Both team players are active and ready to give thier best which makes this match more interesting, so watch and enjoy.

ALM vs VAL (Almeria vs Valencia) Match Details

Match: Almeria vs Valencia (ALM vs VAL)
Tournament: La Liga League
Date: Sunday, 24th September 2023
Time: 12:30 AM (IST) – 07:00 PM (GMT)
ALM vs VAL Venue: Estadio Mediterraneo

ALM vs VAL (Almeria vs Valencia) Starting 11

Almeria (ALM) Possible Starting 11 1.Luis Maximiano, 2. Sergio Akieme, 3. Chumi, 4. Kaiky Melo, 5. Marc Pubill, 6. Largie Ramazani, 7. Lucas Robertone, 8. Gonzalo Melero, 9. Iddrisu Baba, 10. Adrian Embarba, 11. Luis Javier Suarez

Valencia (VAL) Possible Starting 11 1.Giorgi Mamardashvili, 2. ThierryÂ Correia, 3. Jose Gaya, 4. Mouctar Diakhaby, 5. Cristhian Mosquera, 6. Javier Guerra Moreno, 7. Francisco Perez, 8. Andre Ribeiro Almeida, 9. Jose Luis-Garcia, 10. Sergi Canos, 11. Hugo Duro

It is quite hard to predict which team will win this upcoming match but most of the chance is that ALM will face victory because VAL didn’t play well in thier previous matches but nothing can be said to early. Currently, no player is suffering from any major or minor injury. The weather is candid and beautiful on the match day and there is no chance of rain which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and players. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get more articles.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.