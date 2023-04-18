ALN vs GAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Scorecard Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray

Here we are going to share exciting news with you that a very famous and favorite Turkish league is coming back with its two amazing teams. This match is going to be played between Alanyaspor vs Galatasaray. Both teams are very famous and they have an amazing fan following. A football match is a very famous game and people love to see the match. Now all the fans are waiting for this match as they know that it is going to be super interesting. Here we have more information about the ALN vs GAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between two strong teams. Both teams’ players are very strong and they don’t want to skip any chance to win the match. Alanyaspor will take on Galatasaray in Turkish League at Bahcesehir Okullar Arena. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match and we can expect a good match from both sides. Now football match lovers must be super curious to know about the match details including teams, day, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

Team: Alanyaspor (ALN) vs Galatasaray (GAL)

Date:18 April 2023

Day: Tuesday

Time: 11:00 PM

Venue: Bahcesehir Okullar Arena

League: Turkish League

Alanyaspor (ALN) Possible Playing 11: 1.Runar Alex Runarsson, 2. Fatih Aksoy, 3. Yusuf Ozdemir, 4. Furkan Bayir, 5. Joher Rassoul, 6. Efkan Bekiroglu, 7. Leroy Fer, 8. Daniel Candeias, 9. Arnaud Lusamba, 10. Efecan Karaca, 11. Ahmed Hassan-Kouka

Galatasaray (GAL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Fernando Muslera, 2. Sacha Boey, 3. Victor Nelsson, 4. Abdulkerim Bardakci, 5. Kazimcan Karatas, 6. Kerem Akturkoglu, 7. Sergio Oliveira, 8. Dries Mertens, 9. Lucas Torreira, 10. Milot Rashica, 11. Mauro Icardi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have hardworking and talented players. This match is going to be played between Alanyaspor (ALN) vs Galatasaray (GAL) on 18 April 2023 at 11:00 PM at Bahcesehir Okullar Arena. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. The ALN teams played a total of 28 matches won 8 matches, lost 12 matches, and draw 8 matches, on the other hand, the GAL team played a total of 27 matches won 21, lost 3 matches, and draw 3 matches. The GAL team has more chances to win the match. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.