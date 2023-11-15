Aluva: Murder of 5-year-old, Kerala Court Awards Death Penalty To Convict For Rape

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that within four months of the incident, a Kerala court has sentenced the accused in the Aluva 5-year-old murder case to death. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Today, an Ernakulam sessions court handed down the death sentence to Ashfaq Alam for the abduction and murder of a five-year-old child in Aluva. The sentencing was delivered today by K Soman, an Additional District and Sessions Judge responsible for cases related to offenses under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses (POCSO) Act.

Alam was convicted on November 4, and both the conviction and sentence were pronounced within four months of the incident. As per reports from local news channels, the judge expressed the view that Alam should not be granted any leniency. "The accused is sentenced to death for the offense under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, and I order that he be hanged by the neck until he is dead.

Murder of 5-year-old, Kerala Court Awards Death

This verdict shall be presented to the Hon’ble High Court of Kerala for confirmation of the death sentence,” stated the Court’s order. The incident occurred in July of this year when Ashfaq Alam, a migrant worker from Bihar, kidnapped and killed a five-year-old girl, residing in the same building as him. The child’s body was found in a sack in a swampy area behind a local market in Aluva. Alam faced sixteen charges, including aggravated penetrative assault and murder under various sections of the POCSO Act and the Indian Penal Code. On November 4, the POCSO Court found Alam guilty of all sixteen offenses, and today, the punishment was pronounced.



The sentence today encompassed thirteen legal provisions falling under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the POCSO Act. These included Sections 302 (murder), 377 (unnatural), 328 (hurt by use of poison), 364 (kidnapping for murder), 367 (kidnapping for causing grievous hurt), 297 (indignity to human corpus), and 201 (disappearance of evidence) of the Indian Penal Code. Additionally, he was penalized for offenses under three sub-sections of Section 5 and Section 6 of the POCSO Act and Section 77 (giving intoxicating liquor) of the Juvenile Justice Act. Alam received the death sentence for the murder offense, while life imprisonment was imposed for the offenses under the POCSO Act, with the judge specifying that life imprisonment meant incarceration for the remainder of his natural life.

For the IPC offenses under Sections 364, 366A, 367, and 328, he received ten years of rigorous imprisonment each. A five-year rigorous imprisonment was handed down for hiding evidence, and a three-year term for the offense under Section 77 of the JJ Act. The offense of causing indignity to a human corpus resulted in a one-year rigorous imprisonment. All sentences were ordered to run concurrently, and fines ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh were imposed for each offense. Notably, a ₹1 lakh fine was imposed for the rape, murder, and POCSO Act offenses. The guilty verdict was delivered approximately 26 days after the trial commenced on October 4, with the Ernakulam Court initiating proceedings on September 7. Charges were framed on September 16, and the trial proceeded from October 4 onwards. Today’s sentencing occurred on the 110th day following the crime, which reportedly transpired on July 28.