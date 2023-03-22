Happy Alvida Mahe Ramadan 2023 Wishes SMS Quotes Whatsapp Status Dp Images Pics

The holy month of Ramzan is on its end days, and Eid-ul-fitr is coming and people are eagerly waiting for Eid celebration with their friends and family. All the Muslim are preparing for a good farewell of Ramadan, thanking God for blessing them with lots of things and always protecting them from all the problems. If you want to have quotes and wishes for this day then, scroll this page and go through this article to get quotes and wishes along with images and wallpapers to share with your near and dear once. Advance Happy Eid-ul-fitr Mubarak Wishes Quotes

*“ALWIDA ALWIDA MAH-E-RAMZAN”** YA ALLAH… Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, YA ALLAH Qabool Karna. …Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, YA ALLAH Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!! ( A A M E E N )

Khalqat e Khuda aaj ronay ko hai Mah e Ramazan b juda honay ko hai Socho zara kya paya hum ne kya apne Rab ko manaya hum ne ? Kya jane kabhi naseeb yeh Mah ho na ho Rab ki Rehmat ka kya Haq paya hum ne ? ALVIDA MAH E RAMAZAN.

Wah Ramzan teri ruksat ko salam. Jate jate Asman ko b Rula Diya, Alvida Alvida Mah e Ramzan.

We are all happy to see and witness this Ramada but the happiest of all is someone who changes for the better after Ramadan.

Shab e Qadar Mubarak.

Great Message for this day! Allah Ta’ala farmate hain: Aye bande jo hua, woh acha hua, Jo ho raha hai, acha ho raha hai, Jo hoga woh bhi acha hoga…, Tera kia gaya jo, Tu rota hai!

ZAMZAM Jesa Koi Pani Nahi. NAMAZ Jesi Koi Ebadat Nahi. HAJJ Jesi Koi Ziyarat Nahi. ISLAM Jesa Koi Mazhab Nahi. QURAN Jesi Koi Kitab Nahi. MADINE Jesa Koi Sheher Nahi. KALME Jesi Koi Dolat Nahi. DURUD PAKJesa Koi Khazana Nahi. Aur JUMMA Jesa Koi Din Nahi. JUMA tul wida MUBARAK.

Juma is a Wondrful DAY 2Pray 2Love 2Care 2Smile 2Relax And 2Thank Allah 4all He gives to us Juma tul wida Mubark“ Jumma Tul Wida Mubarak One Friday Rasulullah said O Muslims! Allah Ta’ala has made this day a day of Eid. So have a bath on this day, Whoever has perfume should apply it, And use the Miswaak.

Alwida Alwida Mah-e-Ramzan Ya Allah Hum Ne Jo Rozay Rakhay, Jo Ebadatain Ki Aur Jo Namazain Parhin, Ya Allah Qabool Karna. Aur Jo Hum Se Galatiyan Huen, Ya Allah Unhe Darguzar Kar Dena, Aur Hum Sab Ko Mauf Kar Dena, Hum Sab Ki Qayamat Ke Din Maghfirat Farmana!!Ameen.

