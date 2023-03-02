ALW vs HLL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Saudi Arabian League Al-Wehda vs Al- Hilal Saudi

Saudi Arabian League is coming back with one more match of the league. The league is known for introducing some of the best football matches and once again, the league is all set to introduce one more match that will be held between two popular teams. As per the reports, team Al-Wehda (ALW) and team Al- Hilal Saudi (HLL) will face off against each other on the football ground. Both teams have already appeared in some of the best matches during the league and tonight, they will compete to each other for their further matches.

All the details including the time, date, venue, league, and other essential details will be provided in this article. The match is about to begin within a few hours and those who are willing to watch the match on the football ground, they can buy the tickets online on the official website of the league. We would like to tell our readers that a few players will not be a part of the match due to their injuries. The match will be available to watch on Jio TV. Another side, the match will be held at King Abdulaziz City Stadium.

ALW vs HLL Match Details

Team Names:- Al-Wehda (ALW) vs Al- Hilal Saudi (HLL)

League:- Saudi Arabian League

Venue:- King Abdulaziz City Stadium

Date:- Thursday, 2nd March 2023

Time:- 11:00 PM (IST) – 05:30 PM (GMT)

ALW vs HLL Squad Player

Al-Wehda (ALW):- Jaber Nasser, Noor Al-Rashidi, Basem Atallah, Oscar Duarte, Abdulelah Al-Bukhari, Islam Hawsawi, Fahad Aljayzani, Faycal Fajr, Anselmo de Moraes, Waleed Bakshween, Ala Al-Hajji, Hazzaa Ahmed, Karim Yoda, Hamad Al-Jayzani, Alberto Botia, Saad Al-Khayri, Sattam Al Tumbukti, Ayman Al-Hussaini, Hussain Ahmed, Abdulkarim Al-Qahtani, Ahmed Fallatah, Abdulaziz Noor, Sultan Al-Akouz, Azzam Al-Bishi, Gerson Rodrigues, Jean-David Beauguel, Amiri Kurdi, Ali Makki, Yahya Naji, Abdullah Al-Hafith, Sultan Al-Sawadi, Munir El Mohammadi, Rakan Al Harbi, Abdulquddus Atiah, Mohammed Al-Qarni, Wadhah Alotaibi, Yousef Al-Harbi, and Abdul-Rahman Al-Hajri.

Al- Hilal Saudi (HLL):- Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Luciano Vietto, Odion Ighalo, Gustavo Cuellar, Salem Al Dawsari, Musab Al-Juwayr, Ahmed Al-Jubaya, Abdullah Al-Hamdan, Mohamed Al-Breik, Mohamed Al-Owais, Muteb Al-Mufarrij, Abdul-Ilah Al-Maliki, Mohammed Alkhaibari, Habib Al-Watyan, Saleh Al-Shehri, Mohammed Al Qahtani, Abdullah Al-Mayuf, Jang Hyun-Soo, Ali Al-Buhaili, Talal Al Otaibi, Hamad Al-Yami, Michael de Oliveira, Ahmad Abu Rasen, Mohamed Jahfali, Abdullah Al Zaid, Suhayb Alzaid, Mohammed Barnawi, Abdullah Otayf, Muath Faqeehi, Salman Al-Faraj, Nasser Hadhood, and Yasser Al-Shahrani.

ALW vs HLL Lineups Player

Al-Wehda (ALW):- Abdulquddus Atiah, Oscar Duarte, Abdulelah Al-Bukhari, Islam Hawsawi, Fahad Aljayzani, Faycal Fajr, Anselmo de Moraes, Waleed Bakshween, Ala Al-Hajji, Hazzaa Ahmed, and Karim Yoda.

Al- Hilal Saudi (HLL):- Abdullah Al-Mayuf, Jang Hyun-Soo, Ali Al-Buhaili, Khalifah Al-Dawsari, Saud Abdulhamid, Mohamed Kanno, Nasser Al-Dawsari, Andre Carrillo, Moussa Marega, Luciano Vietto, and Odion Ighalo.

ALW vs HLL Match Prediction

Now, the match is about to begin in the upcoming hours and team ALW is at the 13th spot with 18 matches where they won 5 and lost 9 matches. Another side, team HLL is in the 4th spot with 15 matches where they won 9 and lost a single match. As per the expert’s advise, team HLL has better chances to win this match against team ALW.