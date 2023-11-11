ALW vs NSSR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr Saudi Arabian League

We are back with great news for sports lovers, especially for football lovers. The Saudi Arabian League 2023 is going to play their next match and this match will be played between Al-Wehda (ALW) and the opponent team Al-Nassr (NSSR). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play against each other and it increases the curiosity to know which team will face victory. This match will begin to play at 11:30 pm on Saturday 11 November 2023 at King Abdul Aziz Stadium, Saudi Arabia. Many are expressing thier excitement to watch this match and are curious to know more about this match, so we made an article and shared all the details.

Both teams have played a total of 12 matches in this league and now, they will play thier 13th match. It is the first head-to-head match of both teams in this league and it will be a banging match. Al-Nassr has faced nine wins, one draw, or two losses in the last matches and this team is currently ranked in the 2nd place in the points table. Al-Wehda has faced five wins, one draw, or six losses in the last match and is currently ranked in the 8th place on the points table. This match will win the hearts of viewers and the audience.

ALW vs NSSR (Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr) Match Details

Match: Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr (ALW vs NSSR)

Tournament: Saudi Arabian League 2023

Date: Saturday, 11th November 2023

Time: 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

ALW vs NSSR Venue: King Abdul Aziz Stadium, Saudi Arabia

ALW vs NSSR (Al-Wehda vs Al-Nassr) Starting 11

Al-Wehda (ALW) Possible Starting 11 1.Munir El Mohammadi, 2. Oscar Duarte, 3. Abdullah Al-Hafith, 4. Ali Makki, 5. Islam Hawsawi, 6. Faycal Fajr, 7. Anselmo de Moraes, 8. Hussain Ahmed, 9. Abdulaziz Noor, 10. Odion Ighalo, 11. Craig Goodwin