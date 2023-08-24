Alysha Duran Cause of Death? Alysha Duran Video Bodycam Footage Goes Viral

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Alysha Duran has passed away. She was a resident of Broomfield, Colorado who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 46. Recently the news came on the internet and it went viral on social media platfroms Many people were shocked as no one thought that she would lose her life like this. Now they are very curious to know about Alysha Duran and what happened to her. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Alysha Duran was born on 25 May 1977 in Broomfield, Colorado. She was known for her fun-loving personality. She spent an important portion of her life in Lafayette and she completed her education from Centaurus High School. She was a very talented lady who did great work in her career. She always helped other people and she loved to spend her free time with her family and friends. Since the news came on the internet many people have been very curious to know about the news. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Alysha Duran Cause of Death?

Alysha Duran is no more among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 46. She was shot dead by a Colorado officer after asserting that she arrived for a firearm. As per the police, the concerned officer came to her SUV at approximately 4:40 p.m. on 25 July 2023, which had been parked and facing the wrong direction on 88th Avenue at Lamar Drive. Later, the authority, identified as N Adams, originally tried conversing with the lady to no avail and she even did not roll down her window at first. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Multiple shots were fired after that the lady was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead. This tragic incident has left many people in shock and pain as no one thought that it would happen. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened. It is very painful news for the family as they lost their beloved person.