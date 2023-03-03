AM Ahmadi Death Reason? Former Chief Justice Of India AM Ahmadi Passed Away

The Indian political community is mourning the passing of the 26th chief justice of India, Aziz Mushabber Ahmadi aka A M Ahmadi sadly passed away at the age of 90. It is saddening to learn that the former CJI has gone from this world leaving his family and colleagues devastated. At the time of his death, he was survived by his children Huzefa Ahmadi and Tasneem Ahmadi, both leading lawyers. His sudden death has left everyone in shockwaves. According to the sources, A M Ahmadi took his last breath on Thursday, March 2, 2023, following age-related ailments.

Ahmadi closed his eyes at a private hospital in South Delhi, said lawyer Mehmood Pracha. Congress Party Member, Aslam Shaikh wrote,” Sad to hear about the demise of Former CJI, Justice A. M. Ahmadi. He was an eminent jurist who made significant contributions to the Indian legal system & academic progress. His legacy will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his loved ones. #JusticeAMAhmadi”. He was appointed as a judge at Supreme Court in December 1998 and then, he was elevated to the post of chief justice and served from 1994 to 1997. Keep reading to know more details here.

AM Ahmadi Death Reason?

Born as Aziz Mushabar Ahmadi on March 25, 1932, in Surat, Bombay Presidency British India. He was the 26th Chief Justice of India. He joined the bar in 1954 and also appointed judge to the City Civil & Sessions Court of Ahmedabad in 1964. During his career as a lawyer and judge, he was appointed secretary of the legal affairs of the state of Gujarat, which led him to be appointed as a judge of the Gujarat High Court.

Along with this, Ahmadi also worked as chairman of various advisory boards including Conservative of Foreign Exchange and Prevention of Smuggling Activities, Prevention of Black Marketing, and Maintenance of Supplies of Essential Commodities. He served as a member of the Ravi & Beas Waters Disputes Tribunal under the Rajiv-Longowal Settlement. After taking his step down from the supreme court, Ahmadi became chancellor of Aligarh Muslim University. In 2007, Ahmadi was later elected once again chancellor of Aligarh for three years.

Mallikarjun Kharge took his social media and offers condolences through his words,” Our heartfelt condolences on the passing away of Former CJI, Justice A. M. Ahmadi. At the Supreme Court, he authored 232 judgements and was part of 811 benches. As an academic, he also served as VC at AMU. The contributions of Justice Ahmadi shall away be remembered”.