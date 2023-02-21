Amancio Amaro Death Reason? Former Real Madrid Football Amancio Amaro Passed Away

Former Spanish football player, Amancio Amaro sadly passed away at the age of 83. Yes, the Real Madrid legend Amancio who played for the club during the golden spell for almost 14 years has gone from this world leaving his fans and family devastated. It is hard to believe that the talented footballer passed away. Amancio was nicknamed “the magician” during his career. Unfortunately, Amancio took his last breath on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. He was always adored by the Spanish fan’s side having played almost 471 games, scored 155 goals, and helped them to nine league titles after joining Deportivo La Coruna back in 1962.

When he was named “El Brujo” (The Magician) during his playing days on the right wing and later, he become the club president. The news of his passing was officially confirmed by the Real Madrid website. The statement reads,” Real Madrid CF, its president and its Board of Directors deeply regret the death of Amancio Amaro, honorary president of Real Madrid and one of the great legends of our club and of world football”.

Amancio Amaro Death Reason?

The post continued,” Real Madrid would like to express its condolences and affection to his wife Consuelo, his children, Oscar, Belen, Amancio, Patricia, Marcos and Claudio, his brother Juan Carlos, and grandchildren and all the relatives”. Amaro played a key role in Spain in their 1964 European Championship victory. During his career, he played outside right for Deportivo de La Coruna, Real Madrid, and the Spain National Team.

When he was just 15 years old, he began his career at the local side of Victoria CF, in the district of Falperra-Santa Lucia. He joined the Deportivo de La Coruna, which at that time was in the Spanish second division. He had a youth career from 1954 to 1958 with Victoria after which, he joined the Deportivo La Coruna from 1958 to 1962 and then, Real Madrid from 1952 to 1976.

Real Madrid also brought in players like Yanko Daucik, Lucien Muller, and Ignacio Zoco when they signed Amancio in June 1962. As the squad had previously dominated the competition both inside and outside of Spain, the team was going through a transition at the time. Since the news of the former footballer was announced on the Internet, his fans and loves ones are paying tribute to him and giving their deep condolences to his family who is going through a difficult time. He will be always remembered by his family and friends.